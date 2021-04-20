SDF Arrests Six ISIS Members in Syria’s Hassakeh, Deir-ez-Zor

Six ISIS fighters have been arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces in Hassakeh and Deir-ez-Zor, according to North Press.

On Monday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that their fighters arrested six Islamic State (ISIS) members during a joint campaign with the US-led Global Coalition in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor and Hassakeh in northeastern Syria.

SDF forces carried out two joint operations with the US-led Global Coalition forces to defeat ISIS in the town of Markada in the countryside of Hassakeh and in the town of Hawayij in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

“A terrorist was arrested in Markada, and five others in Hawayij, in addition to confiscating weapons and equipment,” the statement added.

Two days ago, the SDF arrested five people accused of belonging to ISIS sleeper cells in eastern Deir-ez-Zor.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.