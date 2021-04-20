Syrian Opposition Slams Announcement of Presidential Elections

The Syrian opposition has criticized the upcoming presidential elections, describing them as “theatrical,” writes Al-Masdar.

The Syrian opposition recently slammed the announcement by the Syrian government of the upcoming presidential elections set for May 26, 2021.

The head of the National Coalition for the Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Nasr al-Hariri, described the elections as “theatrical,” while criticizing the decision to hold them.

“The announcement by the Bashar al-Assad regime of the date of an election stage that will be supervised by the security services confirms the misery and continuity of this regime in disconnecting from the reality of the Syrian people, which revolted against him ten years ago. The legitimacy of the regime died with the shedding of the first drop of blood,” Hariri said.

Hariri accused Assad of being a “war criminal” and attacked the government for “more killing, destruction, displacement, begging, poverty, unemployment, hunger, disease, occupation, and waiting in the queues of ovens, hospitals, gas stations, and remittance centers.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.