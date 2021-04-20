Two Applicants File for Running For Presidency in Syria

Two individuals have come forward as applicants for Syrian presidency, reports Al-Masdar.

The speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh announced on Monday that he received applications from two individuals for the presidency.

Sabbagh announced in a session held by the Council that they notified the Supreme Constitutional Court that two applications had been submitted for the presidential candidacy by Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Muhammad Firas Yassine Rajouh.

It is worth noting that all those announced by Sabbagh are not legally classified as “candidates,” but rather as applicants.

At the end of the deadline for submitting applications (ten days starting from today), the Assembly will meet again to grant its support to a number of applicants for candidacy, and when any of them obtains the support of 35 members, they become a “candidate for the presidential elections,” according to the constitution.

According to the conditions stipulated by the constitution that a candidate should be present, in addition to the requirement to obtain the support of 35 members in the People’s Assembly, the total number of candidates cannot exceed three.

