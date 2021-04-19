A “Colonialist” Celebrates the Evacuation of a “Colonialist”

The Syrian government commemorated the 75th anniversary of the evacuation of French colonialists, writes Etihad Press.

In a precedent rarely experienced by states and nations, the Damascus authority commemorated the 75th anniversary of the evacuation of the French colonialist at the Russian Hmeimim military base – the Russian headquarter and its main operations center.

The celebration came with the participation of a number of high-ranking officials in the Damascus government, political parties, and personalities in Syria, and in the presence of Russian officers, all under the pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin that filled the celebration hall.

Loyalist websites and Facebook accounts have reported the news of the Russian-Syrian celebration and presented it as an achievement and heroic epic under the name of “strengthening the relationship of the Russian-Syrian alliance,” in an attempt to remove the image of the colonizer and occupier of the country from the minds of the population.

Ordinary Syrians criticized these celebrations on social media. One of them commented, “it is natural that the Russians will be happy.”

Another person said, “as if the Russians stole even national holidays, only four Syrians were attending and the rest were Russians. Seems they are the hosts in our country.”

