Syrian Embassies Promote the Presidential Elections … Participation Requires an “Exit Stamp”

Syrian embassies have begun campaigns promoting the presidential elections scheduled for May, reports Alsouria Net.

The Syrian embassies have begun campaigns promoting the presidential elections scheduled for May, using almost identical circulars published on their official websites and social media accounts.

Embassies in Abu Dhabi and Tehran and the consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in recent days, have published announcements about the start of preparations for the elections.

Despite the similarity of the announcements published by the embassies, the Consulate General in Istanbul stipulated that Syrians wishing to participate in the elections must hold a passport and exit stamp from the official gates. This excluded millions of Syrians who illegally fled the country.

On its website, the consulate called on Syrians wishing to participate and “exercise their electoral right” to register their names, from April 12-25.

The circular added that the people could register either by personally attending the Consulate General, accompanied by a valid, normal passport, duly stamped with an exit stamp from any official Syrian border crossing, or online.

On the other hand, Lebanese Al-Modon said that Hezbollah in Lebanon has turned into an electoral machine in favor of Bashar al-Assad and that it is trying to mobilize refugees in the camps of the central and western Bekaa, to register and vote for Assad.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.