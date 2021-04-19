Syria Condemns Washington and NATO Dispatching Troops Towards Russian Border

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry has condemned the US decision to dispatch more military forces towards Russian borders, according to SANA.

Syria condemned the US and NATO step of dispatching more military forces towards Russian borders posing a threat to international peace and security.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA on Sunday that the US step of escalation comes as a reflection of the US’s blatant intervention in the affairs of other countries, in addition to imposing coercive measures on them in an attempt to subjugate these countries to US policies and continue its hegemony on the world.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Republic rejects the US’s international relations methods, and expresses its full solidarity with friendly Russia and all measures taken to preserve its national security and protect peace and stability in the world in light of the threats that surround it as a result of the US reckless policies.

