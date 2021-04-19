People’s Assembly Announces Opening Of Candidacy for Presidential Elections

The speaker of the People’s Assembly has signaled the beginning of the presidential elections race, writes SANA.

The speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammoudah Sabbagh announced the commencement of candidacy for presidential elections, starting from Monday, April 19.

In his speech at the first session of the second extraordinary round of the People’s Assembly, Sabbagh called on those who wish to run to submit their candidacy applications to the Supreme Constitutional Court within a period of 10 days which ends on Wednesday, April 28.

“The presidential elections will be held on May 20, 2021, for Syrians residing abroad, while the elections will be set on May 26 for Syrians residing on the Syrian territory,” speaker Sabbath said.

Sabbagh said that “we are facing the most important constitutional deadline and holding the elections is an honest expression on belonging to the homeland.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.