US Deputy Envoy to Syria Discusses AANES Participation in Political Solution

Top US diplomat David Brownstein has discussed including Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria in the political peace process, writes North Press.

On Wednesday, the US Special Deputy Envoy to Syria, David Brownstein, discussed with officials of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) about the latter’s participation in the political process and ways of a political solution in Syria.

The Foreign Relations website reported that Brownstein visited their headquarters in Qamishli, and he was received by the department officials.

The two sides discussed “the general situation in Syria and in the AANES regions, in addition to the importance of the US-led Global Coalition’s role in all political, economic, security, and humanitarian aspects in the region,” according to the website.

