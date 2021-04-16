Opposition’s Interim Education Minister Resigns

Syria’s education minister in the opposition government has resigned, citing “frustration,” according to Zaman Al-Wasl.

Dr. Hoda al-Absi, Minister of Education in the Syrian opposition’s Interim Government, announced her resignation on Wednesday.

Absi told Zaman Al-Wasl that the past period was “full of frustration.”

She directed her statement to “Free Syrians,” which she described as “the approving authority” for every position in the Syrian revolution, to the students and their families in the liberated areas in northwestern Syria, and to the workers in the field of education.

According to her, the position she held was only as worthy as the services and all the work she provided and felt that everyone was satisfied with.

“My last period as Minister of Education was full of hurdles, challenges, and lack of resources. It was, unfortunately, full of attempts to frustrate all our efforts by those who are supposed to stand by you and support your work.”

Dr. Absi explained that she tried hard to continue her work for the sake of the students, as “the future of this country and the protectors of its revolution.”

“Today I find myself compelled to stop here. I may have given everything I have to this position, and I believe it is time to allow others the opportunity to continue the innovation and generosity,” she said.

Dr. Absi concluded by thanking everyone who helped her, the volunteers who had major roles in most of her recent achievements, and all the institutions that supported the education process in the past period.

