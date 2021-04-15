UN Sends 54 Truckloads of Aid to Syria

Dozens of trucks containing UN humanitarian aid have arrived in Idleb, according to Anadolu News Agency.

The UN on Wednesday sent 54 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwestern Idleb province.

The trucks crossed into Idleb through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

The aid will be distributed among the needy people in Idleb and its surrounding areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idleb falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

