Syrian Kurdish Forces Capture ISIS Commander

An ISIS commander has been captured by Kurdish forces, writes BasNews.

Backed by the US-led coalition, the Syrian Kurdish forces managed to capture a couple of Islamic State (ISIS) members, including a commander, a statement said on Tuesday.

The militants were captured during a joint operation carried out by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) special units and Asayish in Tel Brak and Thiban, the SDF media said in a statement on Twitter.

“Two ISIS members were detained, one a commander in charge of a cell,” reads the statement.

The Kurdish fighters in Syria played a key role in the fight against ISIS in the country over the previous years, with the global coalition continuing to provide military and advisory assistance to the Kurdish forces.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.