Mekdad Stresses Necessity of Delivering Aid to People in Need Without Politicization

Syria’s foreign minister has called for separating aid delivery from politicization, reports SANA.

The Foreign and Expatriate Minister, Faisal Mekdad, discussed on Wednesday with the Director of Operations’ Section at World Food Programme (WFP), Amer Daoudi, and an accompanying delegation, cooperation between the Syrian government and the WFP.

During the meeting, Mekdad hailed the efforts exerted by the WFP in Syria and the humanitarian aid it provides to Syrians, stressing the need for delivering assistance to people in need away from any politicization.

Mekdad pointed out the difficult economic conditions to which the Syrian people are exposed, resulting from the negative impacts of the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the country by US-Western countries.

For his part, Daoudi expressed his appreciation for the facilities provided by the Syrian government to the WFP, hailing the level of cooperation between the two sides.

He stressed the necessity of working to alleviate the difficult economic conditions to which Syrians are exposed.

