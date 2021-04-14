Regime Embassies Collect Presidential Elections Data

Candidates for the upcoming Syrian elections are being collected in lists by Syrian embassies in various countries, writes Sowt Al-Asima.

A number of embassies of the Syrian regime announced the beginning of collecting the names and data of those wishing to participate in the upcoming Syrian presidential elections.

The regime’s embassy in Abu Dhabi published on its official website an announcement in which it asked Syrians who have reached the age of 18 to register their names through an electronic link before April 25.

The embassy stated in its statement that this procedure comes within the process of preparing the electoral lists for Syrians in the Emirates, which was also announced by the Syrian Consulate in Dubai.

The regime’s embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, also, in a similar announcement, called on the Syrians residing there to register their names via an email or to come to the embassy in person, before April 25.

The measures taken by the regime’s embassies abroad come days after the Civil Status Directorate issued a decision that included working on putting together new statistics for the number of voters in the upcoming presidential elections, by counting the number of people eligible to vote, in cooperation with the mayors of towns and neighborhoods who began work on forming local committees in their areas, whose tasks are to provide lists of the names of people residing in their neighborhoods.

