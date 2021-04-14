Germany Demands Syria Be Held Accountable Over Chemical Weapons

Germany has pointed out Syrian culpability for the use of chemical weapons on the town of Saqaqib, reports Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday demanded Syria’s government be held accountable after an investigation from a global watchdog said the regime used chlorine-based chemical weapons in a 2018 attack.

“For us, it is clear that such an obvious violation of international law cannot remain without consequences,” Maas said in a statement following the release of the report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). “Those responsible must be held accountable.”

The watchdog accused the Syrian regime of using chlorine in an attack on the town of Saraqib.

It is the second report by an investigations team set up by the OPCW, which has the new power to apportion blame for attacks.

OPCW investigators interviewed 30 witnesses, analyzed samples collected at the scene, reviewed symptoms reported by victims and medical staff, and examined satellite imagery to reach their conclusions, the Hague-based organization said.

