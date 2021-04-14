Electricity Ministry: Syria’s Electrical Sector Losses Estimated At 2.4 Billion Dollars

Billions of dollars of damage have been inflicted on Syria’s power infrastructure in the past years, writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

Syria’s Electricity Ministry on Monday has estimated the damage in the electrical system over the past ten years at 3,000 trillion Syrian pounds, (2.4 billion dollars).

The capacity of the generating sets that were destroyed or causing great damage to them in the various stations is estimated at 50 percent of the total capacity of the generating sets installed in Syria, indicating that most of the generating stations have been destroyed or severely damaged, according to the ministry.

Large parts of the high-tension cables and high-voltage lines have endured severe damage from destruction, looting, and theft. The Electricity Ministry says it needs more than 100 billion pounds to be repaired.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.