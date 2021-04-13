Mekdad Stresses Importance of Uncovering Israeli Violations of Disengagement Forces’ Agreement

Syrian Foreign Minister highlights Israel’s violation of UNSC Resolution 397 entitling the occupied Gollan back to Syria, reports SANA.

The Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal Mekdad, affirmed the importance of revealing Israeli violations of the Disengagement Forces Agreement through its repeated attacks on Syrian sovereignty, referring to Syria’s firm right to return the occupied Syrian Golan to the line established on June 4, 1967.

During a meeting with the Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Golan, Major General Ishwar Hamal, and the accompanying delegation, Mekdad stressed the Syrian government’s firm stance in providing support to the UNDOF, particularly in observing the disengagement and revealing Israeli violations of the Disengagement Forces’ Agreement.

He added that the attacks include those that take place across the disengagement line or across the Lebanese territory, in addition to the Israeli support to armed terrorist groups.

Mekdad also underlined Syria’s firm right to return the occupied Syrian Golan to the line of June 4, 1967, which is a right guaranteed by the UN Security Council Resolution 497 and many relevant UN resolutions that affirm that the occupied Golan is part and parcel of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Mekdad condemned the US President’s proclamations that ignore the UN resolutions, which recognize the Golan as an occupied Syrian Arab land.

For his part, Major General Hamal stressed the commitment of the UNDOF to its custody offered by the Security Council and to observing the ceasefire line in the disengagement area.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.