Assad Issues Decree on New Consumer Protection Law

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Monday Legislative Decree No.8 for 2021 that stipulates the new consumer protection law.

The law aims at protecting the rights of the consumer, ensuring the safety of food, preventing monopoly through setting regulations for trade practicing, pricing, imposing censorship on the quality of goods and products with tightening penalties and fines on monopoly, selling without an invoice, not to announce prices, and manipulating with weight, as well as selling at increasing prices.

