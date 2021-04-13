Syrian Government Forces Withdraw From Locations in Idleb and Aleppo

Dozens within the military divisions of the Syrian government forces have withdrawn from Idleb and Aleppo towards the Syrian Desert, reports North Press.

Dozens of members of the military divisions of the Syrian government forces withdrew from southern Idleb and southern Aleppo, in northern Syria, on Sunday, towards the Syrian Desert in the center of the country.

A military source in the Syrian opposition told North Press that three military convoys of the government forces withdrew from their positions in Ma’arat al-Numan, Ma’arshurin, Kafrouma, and Ma’arat Harmah, south of Idleb, towards the Syrian Desert regions.

The retreating forces belong to the Fifth Corps, the 25th Division, the 9th Division, and the 11th Division, in addition to elements of the Republican Guard.

The source pointed out that the withdrawal process has been going on for four days, and the forces have moved towards the village of Kuwairis, east of Aleppo, which is considered the desert combing operations room.

He added that the withdrawal of three military patrols from the southern countryside of Idleb was matched by the withdrawal of four other patrols from several points in the southern countryside of Aleppo, bringing the total number of the retreated patrols to seven.

On March 27, the Syrian government withdrew about 500 members of the Fourth Division’s forces in al-Ghab Plain, west of Hama, towards the Syrian Desert.

The Syrian desert, especially in the countryside of Hama and Homs, is witnessing continuous attacks by the Islamic State (ISIS) agents against the sites of the Syrian government forces and the forces loyal to them in the region, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.