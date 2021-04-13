Hussein Al-Sheikh: Key To Resolving Syrian Crisis Lies In North-East Syria

A top member of AANES affirms the need for a radical solution from all parties to solve the Syrian crisis, reports Anha.

Hussein al-Sheikh, the Member of the General Council in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) confirmed that the solution to the Syrian crisis lies in the participation of all components and forces in the dialogue in order to find a radical solution that guarantees the rights of all components and sects.

Talks about resolving the Syrian crisis are still going on amid the attempts of international and regional powers seeking to achieve their interests and agendas in the region through the Syrian gate.

The crisis has so far left hundreds of thousands of victims, destroyed most of the major Syrian cities, and pushed millions to migrate abroad and become internally displaced.

In this context, the Deputy Co-presidency of the Legislative Council in the Euphrates region, and the Member of the General Council in the AANES, Hussein al-Sheikh, said, “the Syrian crisis began in the form of a peaceful uprising, later turning into a crisis and then into an armed uprising, preparing the ground for the entry of international players into Syria to open the way for them to occupy parts of Syrian lands, such as the Turkish occupation of areas in northern Syria, to exacerbate the crisis and make it difficult to solve.”

Sheikh pointed out that the project that all Syrians desire lies in the Democratic Autonomous Administration made up of councils and institutions run by the people themselves, which will be the beginning of the solution to the Syrian crisis.

Sheikh emphasized that the solution lies only in Syrian-Syrian dialogue, and its key is in north eastern Syria, which embraces all components; Circassians, Arabs, Kurds, Syriacs and Turkmens.

He added, “The solution to the crisis can only be achieved in Syria with the participation of all the forces present on this land, all the components residing in Syria and without excluding any party, component, religion or sect in the dialogue to find a radical and transparent solution to end the crisis.”

Sheikh clarified that, in AANES, they are looking for a decentralized, democratic administration for the future of Syria, to satisfy the aspirations, dreams, and demands of the Syrian people.

