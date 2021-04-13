Syrian Air Force May Have Dropped Chlorine Bomb On a Town in Idleb in 2018

The latest OPCW report indicates the use of a chlorine bomb on a residential area in Idleb by the Syrian air forces, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

A new report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) watchdog’s investigative arm said Monday that Syria’s air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential neighborhood in the city of Raraqeb, in Idleb region in February 2018.

No one was reportedly killed but a number of people were treated for symptoms consistent with chemical poisoning, including nausea, eye irritation, shortness of breath, coughing, and wheezing, it said.

In April 2020, the OPCW’s Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) concluded that Syrian warplanes and a helicopter had dropped bombs containing chlorine and sarin nerve gas on a village in Syria’s Hama region in March 2017.

The latest report by the IIT also implicated Syrian regime forces. It concluded that “there were reasonable grounds to believe that at least one cylinder filled with chlorine was dropped from a helicopter of the Syrian Arab Air Forces, belonging to the Tiger Forces.”

The team identified individuals believed to be involved in the alleged attack but did not release them.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.