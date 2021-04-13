Egypt Renews Demand for Assad Regime Return to Arab League

The Egyptian Foreign Minister reiterates his support for the return of Assad’s regime to the Arab League, writes Jesr Press.

In the words of Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, Egypt renewed its demand for the return of the Assad regime to the Arab League.

Shoukry said, in a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday, that “it is necessary for Syria to return to the Arab League and the Arab incubator,” as he put it.

He added, “Egypt has also suffered from what the Syrian people have suffered from during the past years,” noting that “the Syrians have been killed and displaced, and everyone has also experienced the terrorist interventions and targeting of Syria.”

Shoukry added, according to what was reported by RT, that he hopes “for the return of Syria to the stability it used to enjoy, and for the Syrian people to witness the political life unfold.”

He said that “the Syrian people are the ones who will decide their future and bring forth the government that will represent them in the upcoming elections.”

Arab countries — such as Egypt, Iraq, and the UAE — have, from time to time, reiterated their demands for the return of the Bashar al-Assad regime to the Arab League.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.