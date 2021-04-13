Palestinian-Jordanian Detainee Passes in Assad Prison

A 73-year-old political prisoner detained for 25 years by the Syrian regime without clear charges has passed away, according to Alsouria Net.

Political prisoner of Jordanian descent, Nayef Hammad al-Saeed (known as Abou Karam), died in the detention centers of the Bashar al-Assad regime, after 25 years of being detained without clear charges brought against him by the security services.

On Monday, the Association of Detainees and the Missing in Sednaya Prison stated that Saeed died in the Adra Central Prison in the Damascus countryside, due to health complications.

The security services of the Assad regime had arrested Saeed in 1995 and charged him with “possessing confidential documents and information that must be kept confidential in order to ensure the safety of the state.”

Saeed is Palestinian-born of Jordanian nationality.

According to the details provided by the Human Rights League, Saeed was subjected to torture and ill-treatment during his detention and spent nearly a year in solitary confinement.

After that, the association’s report continued, “he was brought before the Military Field Court, which subjected him to a formal trial that lasted only one minute, during which it did not inform him of his sentence’s term and did not allow him to appoint a lawyer or contact his family.”

There was no comment from the Jordanian side regarding the death of Saeed.

According to what was monitored by the Alsouria Net team, no press reports from Jordan mentioned the incident of Saeed’s arrest in the past years.

According to the details mentioned in the Human Rights League report, Saeed was thrown in the Sednaya prison and was denied access to, or contact with, the outside world for a period of ten years.

The report reads, “neither his diabetes, heart disease, or his age of 73, helped his case to be released or have his sentence reduced.”

All the mediations and efforts made by his family and the Jordanian authorities to secure his release had failed, the last of which was in 2007 when King Abdullah II of Jordan visited Damascus and met with Bashar al-Assad.

The report referred to five Jordanian detainees who have been detained by the security forces, for years, whom the security forces insist on not releasing.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.