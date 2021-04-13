Hamza Division Arrests Two Women, Baby in Afrin 

The Turkish-backed Hamza Division faction has arrested two women and an infant in its latest campaign of randomized raids in Afrin, reports Etihad Press.

The Turkish-backed faction arrested Khalida Ibrahim, 63, her daughter, Hana Ibrahim, and her infant, and took them to an unknown location, after they attacked their home with armored cars and weapons in the town of Jandrees in Afrin.

On Sunday, the pro-Turkey Hamza Division launched a campaign of random raids and searches in the village of Basuta of the Sherawa district of Afrin, during which it arrested six other people.

Among the arrested persons were Batal Fathi Batal (42), Hussein Omar Alloush (22), Shiro Mohammad Khalil (23), and Khalil Mohammad Ali (21). They were taken to a prison in the village of Abdallou in the Sherawa district.

In February 2021, the areas under Turkish control in northern Syria witnessed the arrest of 77 people, and in March, 55, while the actual number is actually higher, especially since there are detainees whose names their families reserved the right to mention, in addition to cases of detention that have not yet been uncovered. Moreover, the killing of civilians under torture and multiple cases of violation were monitored and documented.

Since the Turkish forces took control of the city of Afrin and their incursion into northern Syria, the arrest of 7,433 people was documented, with 1,098 being tortured, 137 of whom were killed, about 5,100 of whom were released, while the fate of the rest is still unknown.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.