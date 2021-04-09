Syria and Russia To Ease Impacts of Unjust Sanctions on Syrian People

The Syrian government and a top Russian diplomat have pledged to work together to alleviate the effect of economic sanctions, reports SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday received the special representative of the Russian president to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, and an accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with common issues of concern for both countries. The two sides affirmed their determination to continue and intensify bilateral work. They also agreed to exert efforts to reach a solution to difficulties arising from the policies of some western countries against Syria and ease the impacts of the unjust sanctions imposed on the Syrian people.

The Russian delegation stressed its country’s firm support to Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Moscow’s rejection of any step or measure that violates this sovereignty or affects efforts aiming at ending the war on Syria. Russia said it would eliminate remnants of the terrorist organizations and Syria’s regaining dominance on all its territories.

The talks also tackled recent committee meetings discussing the constitution and pressures exerted by the US and some Western states to obstruct the work of the committee.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.