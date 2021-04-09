Syria Calls on Security Council To Stop Israeli Repeated Attacks

Syria has implored the UN to prevent Israeli attacks on its territory, reports Al-Watan.

The Syrian government has called on the UN Security Council to take decisive and immediate measures to prevent a repetition of Israeli attacks on the Syrian territory, stressing the need to hold the occupation authorities accountable for their terrorism and crimes committed against the Syrian and Palestinian peoples and their continuous support for terrorist organizations.

The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs said in a statement that “Israeli occupation authorities, on Thursday dawn, committed a new aggression on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic in flagrant violation of UN Charter, the principles of international law, and relevant Security Council resolutions which all affirm respect for the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, by launching missiles from over Lebanese territory, which targeted the vicinity of Damascus.”

On April 8, the Israeli enemy aircraft and their warships renewed their violation of the Lebanese airspace and territorial waters.

The Lebanese National News Agency stated that the Israeli warplanes violated the Lebanese airspace at a low altitude over the Hasbaya and Arqoub regions, reaching Rashaya Al-Wadi and the western Bekaa, accompanied by the flight of an enemy spy plane.

The agency indicated that the enemy aircraft flew heavily over the Jezzine area, at medium altitude, to Beirut and its suburbs.

The ministry added that this aggression comes on the heels of Easter, “which the entire world celebrates as a message of love and peace. Israel, however, proves… that it does not believe in peace, but in the jungle law.”

The ministry said that the aggression aims to hinder the Syrian army from defeating the Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Nusra, reminding that the US Administration is now trying to polish the image of al-Jolani.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.