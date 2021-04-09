UAE Sends a Cargo Of Aid to Syria: What’s in It?

Syria has received an aid package from the United Arab Emirates containing food and medical aid, writes Al Souria Net.

A UAE airplane landed in Damascus Airport Thursday, loaded with food and medical aid, as a part of the coronavirus combating efforts.

The cargo came while numbers of coronavirus cases have increased remarkably in Syria, and hospitals are reportedly unable to handle more cases.

The Ministry of Health has recorded some 20,000 cases, with 1,342 deaths. But numbers are estimated as much higher than the official numbers.

The UAE cargo is not the first of its kind. The UAE had sent medical aid that contained medications, sanitizers, and swab kits earlier in August 2020.

In November the UAE Red Crescent sent 22 tons of medications to the Syrian counterpart.

The UAE has reopened its embassy in Damascus and is calling for Syria to retrieve its seat at the Arab League.

