Asma Al-Assad Discusses With Charitable Associations 

The Syrian first lady has met with officials from charitable organizations to discuss providing humanitarian aid to the needy, writes SANA.

Mrs. Asma al-Assad met on Wednesday a number of officials at charitable societies and humanitarian institutions, and heads of chambers of commerce and industry from all provinces, to discuss organizing support and assistance efforts for people in need.

Talks during the meeting dealt with means of benefiting from the work of all charitable and humanitarian initiatives in order to reach various needy people in all Syrian regions, particularly in light of the difficult living conditions and the approach of the holy month of Ramadan.

“The aim of this meeting is to make use of the expertise existing in different societies and associations which are active in this domain to collect, coordinate, and regulate their efforts and offer assistance to the largest number of Syrians,” Assad said.

She called for putting suitable mechanisms of coordination in place to invest available technical potentials and use resources efficiently. She added that one of those mechanisms is the establishment of an electronic national platform to be a direct and transparent connection chain between donors, from one point, and the societies and institutions concerned, from another.

Assad said that this cooperative platform is not new, but it depends on a wide basis of data about the societies and their tasks.

She considered that the Syrians are naturally disposed for good work, adding that solidarity and strength, to which the Syrian social structure is characterized, is the reason behind targeting it since the first day of the war on Syria.

