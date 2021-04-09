Israel Threatens to Counter Challenges In Southern, Northern Borders

A missile attack from south Lebanon has caused damage to an Iranian arms depot, reports North Press.

Israel has not commented on reports by Syria regarding the missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus Wednesday midnight, which was launched from the Lebanese territory and the Golan Heights.

A Syrian military source attributed these attacks to Israel and said, “the air defenses countered the missiles and brought down most of them.”

Four Syrian soldiers were wounded, the source added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the bombing hit several locations near Damascus and caused destruction to an arms depot of the Iranian forces.

Al-Manar TV reported that one of the air defense missiles chased an Israeli fighter and exploded in southern Lebanon.

Residents of Galilee Panhandle said that they heard a loud explosion.

However, the attack attributed to Israel occurred hours after remarks by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who said that Israel is preparing these days to face challenges on the southern and northern borders and other threats posed by Iran, directly or indirectly.

At a ceremony held on Thursday to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Iron Dome system, Gantz said, “Israel is the most powerful country in the Middle East, and it will remain in this position because it has no other choice.”

Gantz also refused to comment on the attack on the Iranian ship.

The New York Times reported that Israel had informed Washington that it was behind the attack on the Iranian warship Saviz in the Red Sea off the coast of western Yemen.

The newspaper added that this operation came in retaliation for the recent targeting of Israeli ships in the Gulf.

Observers believe that the last Israeli attack on the outskirts of Damascus falls within the context of the ongoing war among battles with Israel, and now extends to the red and white seas, in the context of what Tel Aviv calls “its secret operations to undermine Iran’s economic and military efforts.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.