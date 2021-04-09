American Forces Transfers 50 ISIS Prisoners From Al-Shaddadi to Eastern Countryside of Deir-ez-Zor

The US has transferred dozens of ISIS prisoners to a location in Deir-ez-Zor, writes The Syria Times.

In the context of Washington’s investment in terrorism and prolonging the war of aggression waged against Syria, the US occupation forces transferred a new batch of Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists from their base in the city of Shaddadi to the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

Local sources said that 50 ISIS terrorists were transported by helicopter of the American occupation forces from al-Shaddadi base in the southern countryside of Hassakeh to al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor in preparation for their reuse in carrying out terrorist operations inside the Syrian territories.

The sources indicated that the transfer of these terrorists came after they underwent training courses from the American occupation forces at the al-Shaddadi base to enlist them into the so-called tribal army supervised by the occupation forces led by the terrorist Ahmed al-Khbeil, nicknamed Abu Khawla.

During the past months, the American occupation forces have transferred dozens of ISIS terrorists from the prisons of the city of Hassakeh, which is controlled by the SDF militia, to various places inside Syria, after arming them and providing logistical support to them to carry out terrorist operations against residential communities, sites of the Syrian Arab Army, and public facilities.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.