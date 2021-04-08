Syria’s Foreign Minister Discusses Bilateral Relations With Belarus

The Syrian foreign minister has discussed bilateral relations with Belarus, as the two countries face international sanctions, reports SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mekdad, discussed on Tuesday with Belarus Foreign Minister, Vladimir Mackie, bilateral relations between the two countries in light of the common challenges facing them and the need to redouble efforts to enhance these relations.

“Syria stands by Belarus, as leadership, government, and people and supports measures taken by President Alexander Lukashenko that would confront the attempts of foreign interference in its internal affairs,” Mekdad said at a telephone call with Mackie.

He condemned unilateral coercive measures targeting Belarus, Syria, and other countries, noting that these measures have become a firm policy for some western countries, trying to undermine the will of the people and impose their agendas on them.

“Syria thanks Belarus for the assistance it provides to the Syrian people,” Mekdad said.

For his part, Mackie stressed his country’s firm commitment to standing by Syria under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad in the face of the terrorist war imposed on the country and the attempts of external interference in its domestic affairs.

Mackie called for lifting coercive economic measures imposed on the Syrian people, noting the importance of boosting cooperation between the two sides at international forums to confront Western attacks aimed at undermining their sovereignty.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.