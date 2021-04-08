Damascus Government Besieges Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh .. What Are Repercussions?

The Assad regime is still laying siege to two neighborhoods in Aleppo, bringing about a humanitarian crisis, writes ANHA.

The Damascus government continues to pursue a policy of starvation and impose a siege on the people of the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, which will negatively affect their livelihood.

The checkpoints of the Damascus government forces in the city of Aleppo are imposing a siege on the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, which deprived 150,000 citizens of fuel this year, and heralds a humanitarian crisis.

The Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in the northwestern outskirts of Aleppo has suffered most from the attacks of the Turkey-backed factions or the forces of the Damascus government in the past.

The Ashrafieh neighborhood constitutes a mosaic of the Syrian components of the Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, and Syriacs, who coexist together and work to manage themselves within communes and councils according to the system of the democratic nation.

The population of the two neighborhoods is about 150,000 people, distributed among 25,000 families living, according to the records of the neighborhood’s contract committee.

Sheikh Maqsoud district is also considered one of the most industrial areas producing clothes in Aleppo, as experience and availability of manpower contributed to building workshops for the manufacture and marketing of ready-made clothes, which are the source of income for most families in the neighborhood.

The recent siege caused many problems for families, due to the difficulty of securing basic raw materials such as fuel that supply electricity to their workshops.

The prolonged blockade and failed attempts to resolve it through dialogue contributed to the general loss of fuel in the two neighborhoods, as the price of a liter of diesel in the free market reached 2,000 Syrian pounds, and it is rising one day from another.

The General Council for the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods had set up a program to distribute diesel at a symbolic price of about 41,800 pounds per barrel and 190 pounds per liter, while the price of a barrel now on the black market is about 400,000 pounds.

However, since last summer, the Syrian government has deliberately blocked the road for geopolitical reasons, which has resulted in the failure to fully distribute the material to the people.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.