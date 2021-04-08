Damascus Exempts Iraqis Who Come For a “Religious Visit” From the Coronavirus Swab

Religious tourists from Iraq will be exempt from taking a coronavirus test in Syria, reports Etihad Press.

Tourism agencies in the Damascus countryside dropped the requirement to perform a medical examination in Syria for Iraqis coming to Syria, specifically for “religious visits.”

The government said it would be sufficient if religious tourists have a document confirming they have had their swab in Iraq.

Agencies are encouraging more religious tourists to come to the southern countryside of Damascus, offering discounts for their trips.

These cuts contributed to the increase in the number of Iraqis coming to Syria during the last week, as they benefited from the reductions, by obtaining a regular medical examination from their country.

Thousands of Iraqis have poured into the southern countryside of Damascus after the government’s decision to allow “religious tourism” trips for Iraqis and Pakistanis last month, as “Sayyida Zainab” is considered one of the most visited areas due to the presence of a religious shrine in it.

