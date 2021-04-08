Bassam Sabbagh Warns Against Aggressive Intentions of International Community

The UN representative for Syria has criticized the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for acting aggressively, reports Al-Thawra.

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Bassam Sabbagh has claimed that the French-Western draft resolution submitted to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Conference represents another evidence of the aggressive intentions of some countries against Syria.

Sabbagh renewed the call on the member states to reject the draft resolution in order to protect the organization from the risk of converting from a technical organization to a platform for the United States and its allies to exert pressure and target a state party to the convention. He warned that such a resolution would have serious repercussions on the future of its work and cooperation with it.

During a session of the Security Council on Tuesday via video, Sabbagh stressed Syria’s condemnation of the fevered pursuit of some governments to promote allegations and fabrications about the so-called “non-compliance” to the obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

He noted that the French-Western draft resolution submitted to the 25th Session of the Conference of the OPCW States Parties, to be held late this month, is based on the incorrect and unprofessional conclusions of the illegal “investigation and identification team (IIT)”. This draft resolution, Sabbagh added, represents another evidence on the continuation of these countries with their aggressive intentions against Syria and their violation of the procedural rules for working in the organization by rejecting Russia’s proposal to include the draft resolution on the agenda for the 96th session of the Executive Council for discussion before being referred to the Conference of States Parties.

Sabbagh reiterated Syria’s condemnation of the use of chemical weapons by anyone, at any time and place and under any circumstances, and that it has not used chemical weapons. Syria voluntarily joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013 and it has worked with the organization with diligence, credibility, and transparency to implement its obligations under its accession, which resulted in complete destruction of its stockpiles of chemical weapons and their production facilities.

He retired the demand that some countries stop politicizing the “chemical file” in Syria, remove it from the circle of political games, and stop the practices of exerting pressure and blackmailing.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.