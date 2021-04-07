Syrian Family Celebrates Buying 1 kg of Chicken

The purchase of chicken meat has been the cause of celebration for one impoverished Syrian family, writes Syrian Snack.

A Syrian family has celebrated the occasion of purchasing 1 kg of chicken, immediately after receiving a salary.

The housewife told Syrian Snack, “we bought the chicken before thinking of other needs. Had we considered that we would have not done that of course.”

She did not mention her name in fear of her family debtors.

She said she was struggling whether to cook the three pieces together in one meal, which will look like a reckless move, or be more prudent and cook one piece at a time.

Her husband was concerned with the way his wife was cleaning the chicken. He said, “she was wasting a lot when she was cleaning the meat and wasting a lot of fat and skin.”

The UN says more than 80 percent of Syrians now live in poverty, and 60 percent are at risk of hunger. The currency has crashed, now at 4,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar on the black market, compared to 700 a year ago and 47 at the beginning of the conflict in 2011.

“When you put all of these things together, there is no surprise that we are seeing rising food insecurity, rising hunger,” said Arif Hussein, chief economist at the UN World Food Program. “Not only in the breadth, meaning lots and lots of people, but also in the depth, meaning people are closer to starvation today than ever before.”

