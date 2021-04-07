Certain Citizens Are Exempted From Exchanging 100 Dollars as a Condition To Enter Their Own Country

The government has partially overturned a decision to force citizens to exchange $100 before entering their own country, writes Sowt Al-Asima.

The Syrian government has decided to exempt certain categories of Syrian citizens from exchanging 100 dollars before entering their country.

The cabinet issued a decision to exempt displaced people and students studying abroad from this duty.

The decision is also applied to officials who are dispatched on official missions and children below 18 years old.

The government had earlier exempted “poor” citizens from exchanging the amount, without defining poverty or setting standards for implementing the decision.

Last year, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous issued new instructions obliging every Syrian citizen to exchange 100 dollars to be allowed to enter the Syrian territories.

The policy was put in place in July, ostensibly to help the government replete its foreign currency reserves amid an unprecedented economic crisis. But in reality, it has only added another obstacle to prevent Syrians who wish to go home from returning.

