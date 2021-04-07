Ministry of Oil Distributes Gasoline via Text Messages

In an attempt to control Syria’s unruly gasoline distribution, the Oil Ministry will now text citizens about how to buy fuel, writes Al-Watan.

The Ministry of Oil said on Telegram that it started to implement a new method to ration the distribution of gasoline to citizens. Starting Tuesday, Apr. 6, 2021, the ministry will send people text messages informing them with details of which gas station to go to and how much gas they are entitled to.

On a different note, firefighters in Homs extinguished on Tuesday morning a fire that broke out in the distillation Unit 21 of the Homs Oil Refinery.

Eng. Suleiman Al-Muhammad, Director of Homs Refinery, told SANA that the fire erupted after infiltration in the naphtha material of the distillation Unit 21 and it was immediately put out by the refinery’s fire brigades.

Muhammad added that the losses were limited to simple materials without human causalities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.