Syrian Government Completes Vaccination of Medical Crews in Quarantine

The government has successfully vaccinated all medical personnel working in quarantine sections of public hospitals, reports North Press.

On Monday, the Syrian government announced the end of vaccination of the medical crew working in quarantine, and that 20 percent of people will receive a coronavirus vaccination.

“The Ministry of Health has finished giving coronavirus vaccines to the medical crew working in the quarantine sections in the public hospital,” the Directorate of communicable and chronic diseases in the Syrian Ministry of Health, Jamal Khamis, reported in a meeting with Al-Madina FM.

“Discussions with the COVAX organization led to an agreement to vaccinate 20 percent of Syrians with the coronavirus vaccine, and the vaccines are supposed to arrive during the coming month,” he added.

“The process of vaccination will be carried out through registration on an electronic platform, taking into account the priority for the elderly and those with chronic diseases,” he explained.

Syria has been witnessing a remarkable rise in the number of coronavirus cases, despite the government statements of a lack of infections through official media outlets.

The number of coronavirus cases in government-held areas has reached 19,526, including 1,323 deaths, and 13,316 recoveries, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Health.

