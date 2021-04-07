Turkish Intelligence Asked Syrian Mercenaries To Prepare To Fight in Ukraine

National Army mercenaries have been mobilized to fight in Ukraine, as tensions rise with Russia, writes ANHA.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed that the Turkish intelligence had instructed the leaders of the so-called “National Army” mercenaries to prepare for the possibility of sending them to Ukraine in the event of an escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine.

According to sources from within the mercenaries of the occupation, the Turkish move came at the request of Ukraine, made by Ukrainian intelligence officers during their meeting with Turkish officers last week. Based on this meeting, Turkish intelligence decided to take a number of steps to stand by Ukraine.

A source close to the mercenaries confirmed to Al-Nahar Al-Arabi that after the Turkish instructions reached the mercenary leaders, the preparatory efforts accelerated in response to the Turkish orders.

He added that secret registration centers were opened to register the names of mercenaries wishing to go to Ukraine.

According to the sources, Ankara not only re-paid the mercenaries and issued its orders to prepare for any emergency on the Ukrainian front, but spread through intermediaries cooperating with it that the Ukrainian contract would be more attractive materially than the contracts signed to send mercenaries to the Libyan fronts and the Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.

According to information circulating among these mediators, the monthly amount of any mercenary who goes to Ukraine may reach 4,000 dollars, and that the expected mission of these will be the deployment and fighting on the Ukrainian border, which is threatened by being nibbled by Russian forces.

The sources revealed that, given the importance and seriousness of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, work is underway to secure a first batch of mercenaries of no less than 7,000 mercenaries, to be on standby when the Turkish password is received to send them to Ukraine if necessary.

