Iranian Rocket Shipment Enters Syria Through Iraq

Iran has delivered short and medium-range weapons to its proxies in Syria, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

A new arms shipment of rockets has been delivered to pro-Iran militias in Syria, said sources in the region west of the Euphrates River.

The shipment consisted of short and medium-range rockets. It arrived in the Deir-ez-Zor countryside from an illegal border crossing with Iraq on Monday morning.

Three military vehicles, belonging to Iranian militias, and a car, belonging to the Fourth Armored Division, accompanied the shipment after it entered Syrian territories.

Sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two trucks were unloaded at warehouses belonging to the Afghan Fatemiyoun Division militia in the western Deir-ez-Zor countryside.

The two other trucks made their way to the eastern countryside of the Raqqa province.

Local sources in Deir-ez-Zor said the regime’s security agencies were closely monitoring the activity of Iranian militias in the al-Boukamal and al-Mayadeen regions. They were closely studying the new local recruits to the groups and locals who are collaborating with them.

Some two weeks ago, Syrian security forces arrested a resident of the town of al-Herri that is located on the Syrian-Iraqi border. He was detained in Damascus on charges of helping carry out attacks against Iranian militias in Alboukamal.

The detainee is among the most prominent collaborators with Iranian militias and is close to the regime. He is known for his smuggling operations across the border and his relations with armed factions that control eastern parts of Syria. He had also cooperated with the Islamic State (ISIS) before Iranian militias swept in their place.

Iranian militias are deployed in the Deir-ez-Zor countryside west of the Euphrates. The Kurdish-Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are deployed east of the river. The Iranian militias boast some 15,000 fighters from different nationalities and have recently received weapons from Iran.

