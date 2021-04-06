Damascus Reduces Working Hours in Government Agencies Because of COVID

Working hours are to be reduced in government agencies and departments as a precaution against coronavirus, according to Etihad Press.

The government has decided to reduce the working hours in all departments and agencies, for fear of a new wave of the coronavirus. In some agencies, work will stop completely according to a statement made by Prime Minister Imad Khamis.

The prime minister added that this would continue at least until April 15.

Around mid-March, ICUs in Damascus hospitals were at full capacity.

Last week, the Ministry of Health began to transfer people infected with the coronavirus from Damascus and its countryside to hospitals in Homs, in light of the escalation of the infection curve due to the third wave of the virus.

“We have started referring patients who need intensive care from Damascus and rural Damascus to Homs Governorate hospitals as a result of all intensive care beds in Damascus and its countryside being totally occupied by patients,” said Tawfiq Hassab, Director of Ambulance and Emergency at the Ministry of Health.

