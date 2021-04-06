HTS Escalates Against Hurras Al-Din in Idleb

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham has arrested several militant members in Idleb, writes Baladi News.

The security apparatus of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) arrested on Monday a number of Hurras al-Din fighters in Idleb and its countryside.

Well-informed sources told Baladi News that the HTS arrested six fighters, some of whom are from foreign nationalities, after storming their houses in the city and its countryside. They are all affiliated with Hurras al-Din.

Last October, the HTS waged similar security campaigns and operations against the “extremist” Hurras al-Din.

This came within the framework of the continuous attempts by the HTS to eliminate jihadists, under orders from Turkish intelligence; especially those who reject the Russian-Turkish agreements. Hurras al-Din is perhaps the most prominent of those groups.

This move comes within a series of efforts by the HTS to show that it has shifted gears towards moderation rather than radicalism.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.