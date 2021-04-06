Syria Hands Over Bodies of Three Girls To Lebanon via Arida Border Crossing

The bodies of three Lebanese sisters who fled their home in Lebanon’s Koura District have been handed back to their family, writes SANA.

Syria has handed over the bodies of three girls who were found at the seaside of Tartous two days ago.

The handover took place after the Lebanese Embassy in Damascus contacted the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry and the girls’ father identified their bodies.

Assistant of Tartous Police Chief, Brigadier General Wafiq Abu Dalla, told journalists that all procedures have been facilitated for the father of the girls, who identified the bodies. The bodies were then delivered to him and delivered to the Lebanese side at Arida Border Crossing.

The three bodies are those of three Lebanese sisters whose bodies were found two days ago on the Syrian coast of Tartous.

It comes a week after their disappearance when they fled their family home last Sunday. Their father later reported them missing to security agencies.

The eldest, Carole Hajj Hussein, 25, and the two younger sisters, Aida, 17, and Mirna, 16, lived in Bziza village, Koura district, in northern Lebanon.

A close friend of the father said: “The girls ran away from home to the northern coast of Chekka. In the evening they called their brother asking him to take care of their mother and telling him that this would be the last time they contacted him and that he will never hear from them anymore… The grieving family left home and told people they were going to bring their daughters back. No one could explain what happened or how the dead bodies reached Tartous, which is 80 kilometers away from Chekka. There is a lot of speculation among family members.”

