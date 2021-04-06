Civilian Killed in Syria’s Suweida, Residents Protest

After a man from Sudweida was killed by a government security patrol, residents have begun protesting, writes North Press.

On Sunday, dozens of the town of Umm al-Rumman in the southeastern countryside of Suweida, south Syria, protested in front of the headquarters of the Unitarian Druze Community in the city of Suweida, against the killing of a resident by a government security patrol.

On April 2, a government security patrol raided Umm al-Rumman and killed Asa’d al-Barbour from the town for unknown reasons and kidnapped his brother to the adjacent town of Salkhad.

“The notables of the town and dozens of its citizens protested in front of the headquarters of the Unitarian Druze Community in Suweida and asked Sheikh Aql to hold the security patrol accountable before the situation develops and becomes out of control,” Muhanned al-Khair (a pseudonym), from Umm al-Rumman, told North Press.

“The Sheikh Aql Hamoud al-Hinnawi and Sheikh Aql Youssef Jarbou’ made unequivocal promises to hold the killers accountable, but without being drawn into armed confrontations with the government security forces, to avoid a bloodbath,” he added.

The protestors accused the deputy commander of the Salkhad region, Ahmad al-Wawi, and his members of the killing after he was identified by a resident of the area on the day of the killing.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.