Intra-Kurdish Dialogue Back to Square One in Syria

US-backed talks have failed to achieve a political consensus amongst Kurdish parties, writes Asharq Al-Awsat.

Dialogue between Kurdish parties in Syria has returned to square one after US-backed talks failed to achieve any form of political consensus among the rivals of the largest ethnic minority in the war-torn country.

The UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Khawla Matar, for his part, has called on rival Kurdish parties in the Levantine country to advance negotiations among each other so that a united front is formed, and a joint delegation can represent their communities at UN-sponsored Syria peace talks.

US ambassador David Brownstein underlined that Washington was ready to “facilitate the return to negotiations with the PYD [Democratic Union Party] and the KNC [Kurdish National Council].”

The diplomat went on to express his country’s commitment to helping facilitate equitable solutions so that the parties at odds with one another can move forward with a unified voice on the governance, economic, and development issues that are needed to ensure stability and a better future for Kurds in Syria.

Brownstein met with officials from both the KNC and the PYD and informed them of the US’ desire for the Kurdish parties to come together and join the Syrian opposition at international arenas.

“He conveyed to us the US administration’s keenness for the success of Kurdish talks, and for efforts to lead to a comprehensive administration that includes all components and parties in northeastern Syria,” KNC senior negotiator Suleiman Osso told Asharq Al-Awsat about Brownstein’s meetings with Kurdish officials.

Osso went on to add that uniting Kurdish parties is a stepping stone towards their later participation at international talks dedicated to finding a solution to the crisis in Syria.

Washington is seeking for a united Kurdish delegation to join Syria’s broadest opposition bloc, the High Negotiations Committee (HNC).

The PYD and the KNC, which are considered the two major factions among Syrian Kurdish parties, renewed negotiations in November 2019 with the support of the US and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

