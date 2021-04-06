At Least 430 Schools Bombed Out of Service in Daraa

Syria and Russia have destroyed over 400 schools in Daraa with their combined bombing campaigns, writes Zaman Al Wasl.

A local monitoring group said Saturday that the Syrian regime and Russian airstrikes have bombed at least 430 schools out of service in the southern Daraa province between 2013 and 2018.

Ahrar Horan Gathering said the airstrikes conducted by the Syrian regime and the Russian Air Force had bombed 433 schools out of 988 in the province.

The education sector in Daraa is still affected by armed conflict.

Hundreds of government schools and educational centers were subjected to massive destruction after the bombing of the regime and its Russian ally. Later, the regime soldiers looted educational equipment.

The report revealed that with the end of the military campaign launched by the regime with Russian support on Daraa in 2018, hundreds of thousands of residents returned to their homes in Daraa after they were displaced due to the ferocity of the battles and shelling, only to find many of them had their homes destroyed, burned or looted, including educational facilities.

Crowded Classrooms

The report indicated that the regime’s budget failure to repair the destroyed public schools has led to overcrowding of students in classrooms in available schools, especially primary schools, which causes major problems that negatively affect students and teachers.

The report confirmed that the regime did not pay any attention to the many obstacles facing the education process in Daraa, which formed an impenetrable dam that impedes its progress. Instead of carrying out its duty to restore damaged educational centers and provide them with modern equipment, its military forces seized a number of schools and turned them into military centers and headquarters, ignoring the cries that called for improving the education situation.

Ahrar Horan monitored the regime’s transformation of ten schools into military headquarters for its forces, which are distributed over several different areas, including the al-Thawra school in the al-Matar neighborhood, which has turned into a parking lot belonging to the Military Security Branch.

The poor educational reality was accompanied by great challenges in the psychological aspect of students, which led greatly to the spread of school dropouts in the absence of community care to guide them to the right path during the long years of war, not to mention the poor economic conditions that they are going through.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.