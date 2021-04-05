Russian Meeting in Syria’s Suweida Did Not Receive Peoples’ Approval

Russia allegedly did not receive approval for a meeting in Suweida creating “strife” in the region, writes North Press.

A resident from the countryside of Suweida, southern Syria, said that the meeting of a Russian delegation with residents of al-Qrayya village did not receive any approval to host an event inside a government security headquarter, which had previously “created strife” in the region.

“The Russian delegation seeks to fulfill its interests as the southern region is part of the de-escalation zone in which Russia is considered to be its only guarantor,” local resident Hussein al-Awad (a pseudonym), stated to North Press.

On Saturday, a Russian military delegation met with a group of al-Qrayya residents in the State Security headquarters against the background of the attacks on agricultural lands in the town.

Also on Saturday, intellectuals and politicians from Suweida called for the implementation of administrative decentralization in the country, given that the negatives of centralization in governance have brought Syria to its current situation.

There is no doubt that the economy is related to the social situation and the circumstances of each country, Suweida-based intellectual and politician Mohaib Salha said.

“As long as Syria is a pluralistic country in terms of ethnicity, religion, and politics, it must be pluralistic in economic terms as well,” he told North Press.

