Foreign Ministry: The US Is the Largest Violator of Human Rights Inside and Outside Its Border

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has accused the US of lying about human rights violations in various countries, writes SANA.

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the US State Department’s annual report on Human Rights around the world includes lies about alleged violations in the countries of the world, noting that the allegations contained in it about Syria are all taken from reports of terrorist organizations and their supporters and financiers in the region and the world.

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that as usual, the report includes lies and allegations about alleged violations in almost all countries of the world, but the report shows racism and blatant interference in the internal affairs of countries that are not subordinate to the US administration.

The Foreign Ministry added that when the report deals with the Syrian Arab Republic and countries that do not agree with the policies of the US, such as the Russian Federation, Cuba, China, Venezuela, Iran, and Belarus, the report goes far in the delusions and lies revealed by the people of these countries and a large percentage of the world public opinion.

The ministry went on to say that the allegations contained in the report about Syria are all taken from the reports of terrorist organizations and their supporters in the region and the world, adding that the authors forget crimes committed by the US in the US itself.

The ministry said that the US claims that human rights are a priority in its foreign policy, which represents the height of hypocrisy. The people in Syria are suffering from accessing food, water, healthcare, and various aspects of life as a result of the inhuman economic blockade that aims to starve and impoverish them.

Syria has always rejected the use of the human rights issue to achieve political interests and objectives. Syria is keen on protecting the rights of its people, their dignity, and their future. Anyone with a history full of human rights violations in all parts of the world, such as the US, has no right to talk about human rights, the Foreign Ministry concluded its statement.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.