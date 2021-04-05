Communication Ministry: Third Mobile Company to Operate Soon

A third telecommunications company will soon operate in Syria, according to Zaman Al-Wasl.

Syria’s Communications Minister Eyad al-Khatib said the third mobile telecommunications company will operate as soon as required legal and administrative procedures are completed.

Khatib’s statement came during a press conference held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus on Thursday, to announce the launch of the activities of the third session of the International Conference on Digital Transformation, which Syria is hosting during the period between April 9-11, at the Conference Palace in Damascus.

The Syrian regime is still hiding the identity of the third mobile telecommunications company since the beginning of the talk about its imminent launch more than five years ago, during the former government of Wael al-Halqi, while talks about launching this operator go back more than ten years without seeing the light yet.

Speculation indicates that the third operator would be Emmatel telecommunications company, which is owned by Asma al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad’s wife.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.