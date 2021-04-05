Iran Sends Oil Shipment to Syria

Iran has supplied a million barrels of oil to fuel-starved areas of Syria, reports Asharq Al-Awsat.

Iran has reportedly sent an oil shipment to Syria where regime-held areas are suffering from a fuel crisis that has caused power outages and paralyzed public institutions.

Syria’s Minister of Electricity Ghassan al-Zamil attributed the increase in electricity rationing to the shortage in power carriers whether gas or fuel.

Zamil noted that some projects will reenergize the electrical grid.

Regime-held areas have been recently witnessing shortages in oil derivatives.

A million barrels of Iranian crude oil are approaching the Suez Canal from the Red Sea, TankerTrackers reported on its Twitter account.

“It is part of a larger flotilla of tankers bound for Baniyas, Syria. We have visually identified all of them. The first one shall arrive in about three days’ time, all depending on congestion,” it added.

Furthermore, local sources revealed that a clash erupted between the Iranian-affiliate Baqir Brigade and al-Qaterji Group that is committed to protecting the oil carriers moving from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regions to regime-run areas.

According to the Eye of the Euphrates‎, the Baqir Brigade prepared a military column in Aleppo of 300 members and 72 vehicles. The militias headed towards Kafr Ubayd and Tal Aran in the southern countryside of Aleppo.

Al-Qaterji Group was kicked out of the area, knowing that the militia evacuated its bases and enrolled with the 93th Brigade in Ain Issa in the northern countryside of Raqqa.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.