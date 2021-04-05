What Happened Over the Weekend

Vaccines arrive in Syria, some regions enter a new lockdown, Jordan denies refugee deportation claims, and the UN supplies aid to Idleb. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Syria within days from China, Russia, and the World Health Organisation, the prime minister said, according to state news agency SANA. The Education Ministry announced the end of the school year for kindergarten, first to fourth-grade students, and fifth to eighth-grade students of basic education as of Apr. 5, 2021. The decision came as a result of increasing the number of coronavirus infections in schools, especially among teachers.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) issued a decision to impose a complete and partial lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic in its areas, North Press reported. The complete lockdown will start in the cities of Raqqa, Qamishli, and Hassakeh on Tuesday, Apr. 6, 2021, and will last a week. The three cities top the list of coronavirus infections in the AANES areas.

Leading human rights organizations in Russia have released their first comprehensive report on abuses in the decade-old conflict in Syria, condemning Moscow’s direct participation in indiscriminate bombings of civilians, its backing of the Bashar al-Assad regime’s use of torture, and culpability in other war crimes. “Russian state media does not report on the victims of bombardments, nor the forced displacement of civilians resulting in part from Russia’s military actions in Syria,” the authors of the report wrote, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. “As a result, the Russian public does not have sufficient knowledge to judge whom and what we are supporting in Syria, how much this war costs us, and how much suffering the war has inflicted upon civilians – people who have never taken up arms.”

The Jordanian government denied on Friday its plans to deport three Syrian refugees, including a well-known female activist from the Daraa province, following public outrage and a social media campaign after initial reports suggested that the refugees would be deported, Zaman al-Wasl reported. Syrians and their supporters in Jordan reacted angrily on Friday after an activist who fled to Jordan from Syria in 2014, said in a recorded message that the authorities had informed her that she has 14 days to leave the country.

The UN on Thursday dispatched 29 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwestern Idleb province. AA reported that the trucks crossed into Idleb through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey’s southern Hatay province. The aid will be distributed among the needy people in Idleb and surrounding areas.